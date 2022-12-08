GICTrade Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $93.25 million and approximately $60,388.52 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GICTrade has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GICTrade token can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00005446 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93265651 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $66,360.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

