GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $119.00 million-$120.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.28 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.55 EPS.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $42.19. 3,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,490. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $97.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.78 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have commented on GTLB shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on GitLab to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in GitLab by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after buying an additional 611,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in GitLab by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 342,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after buying an additional 209,823 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

