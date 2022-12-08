GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.15)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $119-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.33 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.17.

GitLab Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of -0.21. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $97.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 174.6% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 611,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in GitLab by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 342,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 209,823 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

