Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 700 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 700 ($8.54) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.83) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($8.05) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.80) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.83) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 605 ($7.38).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON GLEN traded up GBX 8.30 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 548.60 ($6.69). 24,781,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,373,996. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 354.10 ($4.32) and a one year high of GBX 571.80 ($6.97). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 512.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 486.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company has a market cap of £70.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.57.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.