Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Increased by Parsifal Capital Management LP

Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,701 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for 9.4% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Global Payments worth $67,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Global Payments by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $254,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Global Payments by 6.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.63.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 449.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.99 and a 12 month high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.