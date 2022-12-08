Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Trading Down 4.1%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 139,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,607,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

GSAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

