GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Major Shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb Purchases 17,626 Shares

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb acquired 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $213,450.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,896,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,183,514.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GoHealth Stock Up 21.4 %

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $63.60.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price objective on GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

GoHealth Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3,465.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,593 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 20.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.