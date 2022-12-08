GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Major Shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb Purchases 17,626 Shares

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb acquired 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $213,450.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,896,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,183,514.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
GoHealth Stock Up 21.4 %
NASDAQ GOCO opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $63.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price objective on GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoHealth (GOCO)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.