Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.99

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 3898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings VII

