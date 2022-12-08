Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 32,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 323,607 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 0.8% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 464,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

