Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gracell Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Gracell Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of GRCL stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. Gracell Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27). Research analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $79,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.