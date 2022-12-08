Graeme Watt Purchases 13 Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Graeme Watt purchased 13 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($14.90) per share, with a total value of £158.86 ($193.71).

Shares of LON SCT opened at GBX 1,197.96 ($14.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,212.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Softcat plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,059 ($12.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,922 ($23.44). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,208.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,279.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a GBX 29.20 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $7.30. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCT shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Softcat from GBX 1,900 ($23.17) to GBX 1,500 ($18.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($24.51) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

