Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires 81,815 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 41.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,815 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.15. 100,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,657,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

