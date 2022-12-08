Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 153,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,000,316. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a market cap of $285.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

