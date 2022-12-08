Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Buys 56,026 Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,026 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Benson Hill were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Benson Hill by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Benson Hill news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp bought 20,342 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $66,721.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,701,744.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Benson Hill news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp bought 20,342 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $66,721.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,701,744.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean P. Freeman bought 50,000 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHIL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of NYSE:BHIL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

