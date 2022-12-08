Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $92.51. 176,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,014,612. The company has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

