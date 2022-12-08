Grin Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $786,815.21 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,942.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00447501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022551 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.28 or 0.00869321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00111374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.00653694 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00257426 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.