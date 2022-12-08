Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $28.60 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $63,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,586. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $957,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $63,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,494 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 32.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 27.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 45.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.