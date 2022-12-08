Grove (GVR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.24 Million

Grove (GVR) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. Grove has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $7.24 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grove token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grove has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grove alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $922.00 or 0.05474800 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00504094 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,078.87 or 0.30131181 BTC.

Grove Token Profile

Grove was first traded on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grove should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grove using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grove and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.