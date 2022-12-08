GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GXO traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $94.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57.

GXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $357,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

