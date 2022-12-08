Head-To-Head Comparison: Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) vs. The Competition

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) is one of 19 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lisata Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lisata Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Lisata Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lisata Therapeutics Competitors 32 248 371 32 2.59

Lisata Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 360.12%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 54.86%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lisata Therapeutics N/A -29.53% -27.96% Lisata Therapeutics Competitors -2,169.68% -132.55% -27.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.6% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lisata Therapeutics N/A -$27.47 million -0.27 Lisata Therapeutics Competitors $2.97 billion $132.19 million 9.47

Lisata Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lisata Therapeutics. Lisata Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lisata Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 3.89, indicating that their average stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lisata Therapeutics competitors beat Lisata Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. The company was formerly known as Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. on September 15, 2022. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Lisata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.