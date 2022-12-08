Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) & DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Head to Head Analysis

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Health Catalyst and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 6 8 1 2.67 DouYu International 3 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus price target of $18.53, suggesting a potential upside of 73.21%. DouYu International has a consensus price target of $1.87, suggesting a potential upside of 54.27%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than DouYu International.

This table compares Health Catalyst and DouYu International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $241.93 million 2.42 -$153.21 million ($2.94) -3.64 DouYu International $1.44 billion 0.27 -$91.31 million ($0.13) -9.31

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. DouYu International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health Catalyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -55.42% -19.05% -11.23% DouYu International -3.92% -3.89% -3.05%

Summary

Health Catalyst beats DouYu International on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

