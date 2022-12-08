Hedera (HBAR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.07 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $929.36 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00077993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00057077 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00024747 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004987 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,894,590,227.57054 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04709928 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $12,841,865.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.