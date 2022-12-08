Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $6.15. Hello Group shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 120,211 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hello Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Hello Group Stock Up 35.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Hello Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 269.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,435,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hello Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 1,360,406 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

