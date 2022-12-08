Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $6.15. Hello Group shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 120,211 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hello Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.
Hello Group Stock Up 35.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.
Institutional Trading of Hello Group
Hello Group Company Profile
Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.
