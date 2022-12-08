Henry W. Kilmer Sells 4,800 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 4,800 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $275,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.50, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.37. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.