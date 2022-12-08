HI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67.77 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last week, HI has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $67.77 million and approximately $655,606.03 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010640 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005776 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00020989 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00241891 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003671 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02447424 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $623,203.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.