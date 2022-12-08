Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,350 ($16.46) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($23.17) to GBX 1,760 ($21.46) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($17.56) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LON HIK opened at GBX 1,539 ($18.77) on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,288 ($27.90). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,353.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,470.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,241.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

