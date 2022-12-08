HitBTC Token (HIT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $569,624.38

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, HitBTC Token has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and approximately $569,624.38 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HitBTC Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HitBTC Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $926.98 or 0.05478345 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00505418 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,111.83 or 0.30210300 BTC.

About HitBTC Token

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HitBTC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HitBTC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.