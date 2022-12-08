Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given New CHF 50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 59 to CHF 50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

HCMLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Get Holcim alerts:

Holcim Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Holcim stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. 42,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,973. Holcim has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.