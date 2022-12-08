Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 104155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$5.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. The company's flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario.

