Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $10.01 on Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.01 or 0.00059150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $131.36 million and $6.63 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00260132 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00087117 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,124,388 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

