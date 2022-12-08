Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 363.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

TWNK opened at $24.98 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

