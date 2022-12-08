Humanscape Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.62 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and $926,582.06 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

