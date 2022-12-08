Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Earns Top Pick Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a top pick rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on H. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.82.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $95.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.44. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.