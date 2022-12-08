Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.49. 3,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Idorsia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Idorsia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Idorsia Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

