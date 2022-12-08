IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.65

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.65 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 16.55 ($0.20). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.70 ($0.20), with a volume of 1,116,402 shares trading hands.

IGas Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.78 million and a PE ratio of 85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.31.

Get IGas Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at IGas Energy

In other IGas Energy news, insider Frances Ward purchased 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £450.16 ($548.91).

IGas Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

See Also

