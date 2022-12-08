IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 10,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 760,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

IMAX Stock Up 7.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $949.25 million, a PE ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $103,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in IMAX by 1,905.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

