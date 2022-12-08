Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.10.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3226 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 198.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $1,913,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

