INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
INDUS Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
INDT opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $647.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.86. INDUS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $82.94.
INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 49.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter.
Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.
