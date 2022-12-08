INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDTGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

INDUS Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

INDT opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $647.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.86. INDUS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $82.94.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 49.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of INDUS Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 813.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

