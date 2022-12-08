Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00). Infrastructure India shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.00), with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

Infrastructure India Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97. The company has a market capitalization of £3.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.44.

Infrastructure India Company Profile

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

