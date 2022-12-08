Insider Buying: AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Hayes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,181 shares in the company, valued at $529,589.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anthony Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Anthony Hayes bought 38,208 shares of AIkido Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $241,856.64.

NASDAQ:AIKI remained flat at $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 79,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,861. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $12.48.

AIkido Pharma ( NASDAQ:AIKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AIkido Pharma Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on AIkido Pharma from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in AIkido Pharma by 630.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 74,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

