Insider Buying: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) Director Purchases C$339,185.24 in Stock

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) Director John Patrick Mullen purchased 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.32 per share, with a total value of C$339,185.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$339,185.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.498 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

