Insider Buying: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Buys 2,770 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker purchased 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.47 per share, with a total value of $95,481.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 603,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,300.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GNTY stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $34.74. 7,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $414.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 30.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

