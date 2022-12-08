Insider Buying: Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) CEO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 2,000 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $15,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,365,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,032,421.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Prasad Gundumogula also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 2,700 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $22,302.00.
- On Monday, December 5th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 2,200 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $16,676.00.
- On Monday, November 28th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 7,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 15,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $129,300.00.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 9,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $81,720.00.
- On Friday, September 16th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 11,200 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $132,608.00.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 256 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $3,345.92.
Mondee Trading Down 3.5 %
MOND stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,861. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOND. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mondee in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000.
About Mondee
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.
