Insider Buying: Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) Insider Buys £10,875 in Stock

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Rating) insider Brian Morgan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.30) per share, for a total transaction of £10,875 ($13,260.58).

Victoria Stock Down 0.5 %

VCP opened at GBX 436 ($5.32) on Thursday. Victoria PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,210 ($14.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 459.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 448.30. The company has a market capitalization of £501.40 million and a P/E ratio of 1,453.33.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.73) target price on shares of Victoria in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

