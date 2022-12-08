Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells $67,391.52 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) COO Kurt Knight sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $67,391.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,431,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,967.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Kurt Knight sold 25,685 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $97,859.85.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Kurt Knight sold 5,483 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $21,877.17.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Kurt Knight sold 25,151 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $109,909.87.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 95.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Well by 605.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Blooom Inc. acquired a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

