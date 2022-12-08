Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Sells 70,935 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider James Douglas Price sold 70,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $1,291,726.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,483. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 225,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,931. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -921.00 and a beta of 0.47. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,545,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

