Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Sells 7,250 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $142,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cryoport Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $17.19 on Thursday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $842.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Cryoport Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 75,763 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,626 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

