Insider Selling: Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Director Sells 1,614 Shares of Stock

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $106.22. The stock had a trading volume of 176,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,845. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $114.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

About Grand Canyon Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

