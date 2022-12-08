Insider Selling: Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Director Sells 1,614 Shares of Stock

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $106.22. The stock had a trading volume of 176,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,845. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $114.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education
About Grand Canyon Education
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.