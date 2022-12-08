Insider Selling: Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Sells C$48,312.00 in Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) Director Bill Hammond sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.96, for a total transaction of C$48,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 942,200 shares in the company, valued at C$20,690,712.

Bill Hammond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Bill Hammond sold 5,000 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.79, for a total transaction of C$108,950.00.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

TSE:HPS.A opened at C$21.63 on Thursday. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of C$195.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.25.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

