Insider Selling: Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) CEO Sells 155,830 Shares of Stock

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.03. 1,820,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,749. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.
Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,424,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,680 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 124,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
